Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will report sales of $62.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.90 million and the lowest is $57.85 million. Wingstop reported sales of $48.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $230.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.83 million to $236.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $253.27 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $263.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 668,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,537. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 160.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.44. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $130.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

