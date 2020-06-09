Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($1.32). Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.98.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

