Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$2.67 EPS

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.90) and the lowest is ($3.12). SAGE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($9.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.66) to ($7.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($9.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to ($6.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.37) EPS. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue was up 391.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush cut SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,266. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

