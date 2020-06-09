Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $940.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post sales of $940.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $926.59 million and the highest is $957.00 million. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.32. The company had a trading volume of 315,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $278.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after acquiring an additional 928,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,687,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after acquiring an additional 378,107 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 351,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,570,000 after buying an additional 289,862 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

