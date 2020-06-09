Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) to Strong-Buy

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELP. HSBC upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Companhia Paranaense de Energia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ELP traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 528,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 38,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 147,730 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.