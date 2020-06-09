Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Culp (NYSE:CULP) to Buy

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CULP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Culp stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 209,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,435. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 million, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Culp has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $19.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,354,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

