Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to “Hold”

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DORM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King raised shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

DORM stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 399,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,148. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $105,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.