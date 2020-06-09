Zacks: Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 185 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MFNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:MFNC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.14. 18,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,318. Mackinac Financial has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Russ Steinhardt bought 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $37,663.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 696.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mackinac Financial by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mackinac Financial by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the first quarter worth about $169,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mackinac Financial (MFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.