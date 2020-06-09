Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Richard L. Keyser Sells 3,502 Shares

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14.
NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.06. The stock had a trading volume of 284,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $278.60.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.