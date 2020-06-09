Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Richard L. Keyser Sells 3,502 Shares

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.06. The stock had a trading volume of 284,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $278.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after acquiring an additional 928,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,570,000 after acquiring an additional 289,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,245,000 after purchasing an additional 151,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

