Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $5,195,259.75 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $5,195,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.43. 7,510,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,058,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.41 and a beta of -1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $224.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after purchasing an additional 890,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $199,946,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

