12,000 Shares in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Bought by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 96,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,973,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,289,941. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

