3,000 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 38.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

HAS stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 75,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,750. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.