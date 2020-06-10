61,409 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by DPM Capital LLC

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

DPM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,409 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Comcast accounts for about 1.6% of DPM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.36. 15,158,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,634,078. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

