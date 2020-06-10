Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.9% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,407,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 518,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 143,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,587,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,139. The firm has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,938 shares of company stock worth $14,683,188. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.