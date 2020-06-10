Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,183 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 110,103 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $156,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.16. 2,459,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.81. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $398.10. The firm has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.19.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

