Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE AVK remained flat at $$13.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 62,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

