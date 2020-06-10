Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of NYSE AVK remained flat at $$13.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 62,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.18.
About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd
