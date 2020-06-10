Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 206,280 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,175,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.69 on Wednesday, reaching $1,465.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,366.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,342.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $994.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

