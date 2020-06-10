Analysts Expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages predict that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.60. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,664,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,156,352. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $236.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

