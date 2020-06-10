BidaskClub Downgrades Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FB. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.44.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $236.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,988,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,705,424. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $240.90. The stock has a market cap of $680.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,688 shares of company stock worth $14,845,129. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

