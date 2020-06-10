Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Big Lots has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Big Lots to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NYSE BIG traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. 1,069,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

