Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Big Lots has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Big Lots to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NYSE BIG traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. 1,069,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Dividend History for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit