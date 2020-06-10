Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) Releases Earnings Results

Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.80 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of BISI stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 65 ($0.83). The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39. Bisichi Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 56 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 128 ($1.63). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and a PE ratio of 1.94.
About Bisichi Mining
Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.