Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) Releases Earnings Results

Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.80 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of BISI stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 65 ($0.83). The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39. Bisichi Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 56 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 128 ($1.63). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and a PE ratio of 1.94.

About Bisichi Mining

Bisichi Mining Plc engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. It owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in South Africa. The company is also involved in the share dealing and retail property investment activities. Bisichi Mining Plc was incorporated in 1910 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

