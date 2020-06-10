BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

NYSE BHK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. 2,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $15.76.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

