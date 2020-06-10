BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
NYSE BHK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. 2,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $15.76.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
