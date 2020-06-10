Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 150.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:BME traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.69. 1,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $43.99.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

