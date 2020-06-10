BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of NYSE BTA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. 3,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,341. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.
BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.