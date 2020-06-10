BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE BTA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. 3,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,341. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

