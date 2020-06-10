BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (BBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,843. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.
About BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust
