Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

BKK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,765. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

About Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

