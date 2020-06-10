Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
BKK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,765. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.14.
About Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust
