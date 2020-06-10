Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

NYSE BTT remained flat at $$23.79 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

