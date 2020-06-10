Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
NYSE BTT remained flat at $$23.79 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $25.10.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst
Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.