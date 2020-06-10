BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,222. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.99.
About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust
