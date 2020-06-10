BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,222. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

