Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of BNY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,545. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.
Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.