Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of BNY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,545. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

