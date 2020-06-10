BlackRock Resources and Commodities (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

NYSE BCX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 4,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.27.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

