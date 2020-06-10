BlackRock Resources and Commodities (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
NYSE BCX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 4,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.27.
About BlackRock Resources and Commodities
