Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exela Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of XELA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 845,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,688. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.31. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $393.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 541.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 417,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

