Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. 78,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,956. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The firm has a market cap of $685.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.49. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,945,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,295 shares in the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

