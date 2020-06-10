C&F Financial Corp (CFFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on July 1st

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

C&F Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 204.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

CFFI traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.47. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 43,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

