Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

