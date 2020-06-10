Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.58. 10,464,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,376,665. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

