Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,718,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,657,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,629,244. The company has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.