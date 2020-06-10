Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 91,179 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 91,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.12% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,474,000 after buying an additional 1,810,912 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,332,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. 1,223,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 54.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PSXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

