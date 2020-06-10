Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 29,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $256.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

