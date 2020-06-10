Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE T traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,830,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,305,063. The company has a market capitalization of $232.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

