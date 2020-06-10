Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $17.62 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 7,520.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,215,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $195,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,964 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $182,892,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,848,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,877,029. The stock has a market cap of $387.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

