Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,611 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $15,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,123. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

