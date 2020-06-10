Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,213 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,789,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,832,000 after purchasing an additional 365,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,663,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $90,003,000 after purchasing an additional 87,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

INTC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. 21,339,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,203,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a market cap of $270.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

