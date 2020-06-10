Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 4,118 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,664,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,156,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

