Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 430 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 881,320 shares of company stock valued at $129,480,488. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.00. 4,927,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.39.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.