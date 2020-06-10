Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 555 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,999. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.71. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.53.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

