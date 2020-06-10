Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 569,468 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 569,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.62% of Targa Resources worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.92. 4,288,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

