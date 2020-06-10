Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,966,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,491,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

