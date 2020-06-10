Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,988,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,687,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.19 and its 200-day moving average is $199.30. The company has a market cap of $674.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $241.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,688 shares of company stock worth $14,845,129. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.44.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

