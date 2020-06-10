Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.
Shares of CIBN stock remained flat at $$15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. Community Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $18.60.
Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile
