Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of CIBN stock remained flat at $$15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. Community Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Get Community Investors Bancorp alerts:

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.