Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $4.52 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,465.85. 1,487,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,866. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,366.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,342.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

